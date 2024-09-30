Report: Anthony Richardson day to day with abdominal, oblique injuries

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s game with what the team called a right hip injury. Coach Steve Steichen said Monday he did not think it was a “huge, huge injury” for Richardson.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Richardson has oblique and abdominal strains and is considered day to day.

Richardson is not ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

He played only 14 snaps against the Steelers, initially injuring himself on a 14-yard run before returning for two plays and then leaving for good.

Richardson now has missed significant portions of three of the eight career games he has started.

He has completed only 50.6 percent of his passes for 654 yards with three touchdowns and a league-high six interceptions this season. Richardson also has run for 141 yards and a touchdown.