nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Report: Anthony Richardson day to day with abdominal, oblique injuries

  
Published September 30, 2024 06:00 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s game with what the team called a right hip injury. Coach Steve Steichen said Monday he did not think it was a “huge, huge injury” for Richardson.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Richardson has oblique and abdominal strains and is considered day to day.

Richardson is not ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

He played only 14 snaps against the Steelers, initially injuring himself on a 14-yard run before returning for two plays and then leaving for good.

Richardson now has missed significant portions of three of the eight career games he has started.

He has completed only 50.6 percent of his passes for 654 yards with three touchdowns and a league-high six interceptions this season. Richardson also has run for 141 yards and a touchdown.