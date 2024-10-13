 Skip navigation
Report: Antoine Winfield Jr. likely to play

  
Published October 13, 2024 08:36 AM

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler will be making his first NFL start on Sunday and it looks like he will have to deal with Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield has missed the last four games with a foot injury, but he practiced this week and was listed as questionable on Friday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Winfield is likely to make his return to action on Sunday.

That’s also the case for safety Jordan Whitehead (groin) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) after they were listed as questionable. Assuming all three get the green light, Rattler will be facing a defense that’s operating at close to full strength.

Right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion) is also likely to play, so Tampa should be in good shape on both sides of the field.