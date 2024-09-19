Report: Azeez Al-Shaair fined $11,000 for punching Roschon Johnson

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair escaped ejection Sunday night, and he escaped a suspension for Week 3.

Al-Shaair was fined about $11,000 for punching Bears running back Roschon Johnson, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The standard fine for a first offense for striking an opponent is $11,817.

Al-Shaair hit Bears quarterback Caleb Williams along the sideline as the rookie was headed out of bounds. Several Bears players took issue, rushing to their quarterback’s aid. Al-Shaair responded by punching Johnson in the facemask.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans defended Al-Shaair after watching film of the play Monday but added “we can’t throw punches.”

Al-Shaair had 10 tackles and a sack against the Bears, while Johnson played 15 special teams snaps.