Report: Bears re-sign Nathan Peterman

The Bears released Nathan Peterman on Wednesday, but there’s no reason for Bears fans to torch their Peterman jerseys just yet.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bears have re-signed Peterman to their active roster on Thursday. It’s not clear if this was always the plan or if the Bears were thinking about making another move that didn’t wind up happening, but the end result is that Peterman is back in his familiar spot behind Justin Fields on the depth chart.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent has been the emergency third quarterback for the first two weeks of the season and Peterman’s return will likely keep him in that role for this Sunday’s game in Kansas City.

The moves involving Peterman aren’t likely to have much impact on the team’s chances of avoiding an 0-3 start, but they have provided a bit of distraction from the resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams and Fields’ multiple Wednesday media sessions concerning the role of coaching on his rough start to the season.