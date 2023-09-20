Justin Fields: “I’m not blaming anything on the coaches”

It didn’t take long for Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ comment that his play had felt “robotic” and that “coaching” could be the cause of it to spread far and wide, and Fields quickly attempted to clarify.

Fields took the rare step of addressing the media in the Bears’ locker room for a second time today, saying that he felt some people had taken his quote out of context to try to divide the Bears, and that he wasn’t attempting to blame the coaches or anyone else for his poor play this year.

“I’m not blaming anything on the coaches, I’m never gonna blame anything on the coaches. I’m never gonna blame anything on my teammates. Whatever happens in the game, I will take all the blame,” Fields said. “Never will you hear anything come out of my mouth that I blame on anybody else in this organization, my teammates, never will you hear that. So I just want to clear that up. Just know that I need to play better, that’s it, point blank, that’s what I should have said in the first place, but I was trying to give y’all more details.”

Fields has had an ugly start and the Bears are 0-2, and it’s fair to say that both he and the coaching staff have a responsibility to get things turned around in a hurry. Even if Fields wishes he hadn’t listed “coaching” among the issues in Chicago.