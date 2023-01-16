 Skip navigation
Report: Bill O'Brien is the primary target for Patriots OC

  
Published January 16, 2023 12:19 PM
New England began negotiations with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to keep him on the Patriots staff, and they will also begin interviews with potential offensive coordinators next week.

The Patriots put out a surprise announcement that they would begin interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator this week.

One of the names who is expected to interview is no surprise.

According to Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, Bill O’Brien is the primary target to be the team’s next OC.

O’Brien worked for the Patriots from 2007-2011, the last season as the club’s offensive coordinator. He was then with Penn State for two years before spending 2014-2020 as the Texans’ head coach.

He’s been Alabama’s offensive coordinator for the last two years.

Curran reports that there is “unanimity on all sides that O’Brien is the best person for the job.” Quarterback Mac Jones and team owner Robert Kraft are familiar with O’Brien and O’Brien is also willing to return. With those factors, Curran notes it would be an upset if O’Brien didn’t get the job.

If and when O’Brien is hired, the Patriots will have to figure out how Matt Patricia and Joe Judge fit in with the staff going forward.