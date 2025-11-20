Report: Bills plan to bench Keon Coleman again on Thursday night

Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman is likely to be inactive for the second consecutive game on Thursday night.

Coleman is expected to sit tomorrow against the Texans, according to Erik Turner of Cover 1, who first reported that Coleman would be a healthy scratch for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

It hasn’t been fully explained why Coleman has fallen out of favor in Buffalo, but Coleman acknowledged afterward that he needs to do better, and coach Sean McDermott said he needs to see Coleman show growth to get back on the field.

Until Sunday’s benching, Coleman was the Bills’ No. 2 receiver, but the Bills’ offense didn’t appear to miss him, as Josh Allen had a big game without Coleman in Sunday’s 44-32 win over the Buccaneers.

On Thursday night against the Texans, the Bills are likely to go with Joshua Palmer, Elijah Moore, Tyrell Shavers, Khalil Shakir and Gabe Davis as their active wide receivers.