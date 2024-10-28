 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race
nbc_pft_texanscolts_241028.jpg
Should the Colts bench Richardson?

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race
nbc_pft_texanscolts_241028.jpg
Should the Colts bench Richardson?

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Braxton Jones considered week-to-week with knee injury

  
Published October 28, 2024 12:40 PM

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones may not play in the coming week, but he is not expected to be out for an extended period.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jones is considered week-to-week with the knee injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Commanders.

Rapoport noted Jones may miss a week or two, but he did not suffer a major injury.

Jones, 25, was a fifth-round pick in 2022. He has started 35 games for Chicago over the last three seasons.

The Bears will be on the road again to face the Cardinals in Week 9.