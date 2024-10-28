Report: Braxton Jones considered week-to-week with knee injury

Bears left tackle Braxton Jones may not play in the coming week, but he is not expected to be out for an extended period.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jones is considered week-to-week with the knee injury he suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Commanders.

Rapoport noted Jones may miss a week or two, but he did not suffer a major injury.

Jones, 25, was a fifth-round pick in 2022. He has started 35 games for Chicago over the last three seasons.

The Bears will be on the road again to face the Cardinals in Week 9.