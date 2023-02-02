 Skip navigation
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women's Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Report: Brian Callahan having second interview with Cardinals today

  
Published February 2, 2023 08:38 AM
nbc_pft_anarumo_230131
January 31, 2023 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons assess how Bengals DC Lou Anarumo potentially could fit in Arizona and question why “leaders of men” are being passed over in the process.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is having a second interview with the Cardinals today, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports. He had a second interview with the Colts on Wednesday.

Callahan became offensive coordinator of the Bengals in 2019. He previously worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and Lions.

The other candidates for the job are Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The Texans, Broncos and Panthers have filled their openings, leaving only the Colts and Cardinals without head coaches.

The Cardinals have hired a General Manager, naming Monti Ossenfort.