Report: Brian Johnson is no longer expected to interview for Panthers head coach

The Panthers are going to move forward in their head coaching search without talking to one of the candidates the club was reportedly interested in.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Carolina is no longer expected to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for the role.

The Panthers have already interviewed 11 candidates and are set to begin second interviews. Johnson did not receive a first.

Johnson may be on his way out in Philadelphia, after the team finished with losses in six of its last seven games. The Eagles have already let go of defensive coordinator Sean Desai and senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia is expected to explore other opportunities.

The Falcons and Titans have announced that they’ve interviewed Johnson to be their next head coach.

Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero is among the group of individuals who are expected to receive a second interview with Carolina.