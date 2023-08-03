 Skip navigation
Eli Tomac's 2024 Yamaha deal "Supercross only" for now
Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses trade-deadline deals, thinks team will still compete in 2024
Matthew Berry's Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

Matthew Berry's Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

Report: Broncos LB Jonas Griffith injured his ACL

  
Published August 3, 2023 12:45 PM

A bad week of injury news in Denver got a little worse on Thursday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that linebacker Jonas Griffith injured his ACL during a practice session this week. Word of the injury comes after wide receiver Tim Patrick tore his Achilles, cornerback Riley Moss had core muscle surgery, and wide receiver KJ Hamler was waived with a non-football injury following a diagnosis of pericarditis.

Griffith missed the second half of last season with a foot injury, so the injury luck wasn’t much better for him last year. He had 46 tackles, an interception, and a pass defensed in nine games with the team before hurting his foot.

Griffith also appeared in 13 games during his rookie year.