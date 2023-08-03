Report: Broncos LB Jonas Griffith injured his ACL

A bad week of injury news in Denver got a little worse on Thursday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that linebacker Jonas Griffith injured his ACL during a practice session this week. Word of the injury comes after wide receiver Tim Patrick tore his Achilles, cornerback Riley Moss had core muscle surgery, and wide receiver KJ Hamler was waived with a non-football injury following a diagnosis of pericarditis.

Griffith missed the second half of last season with a foot injury, so the injury luck wasn’t much better for him last year. He had 46 tackles, an interception, and a pass defensed in nine games with the team before hurting his foot.

Griffith also appeared in 13 games during his rookie year.