Report: Browns to name Ben Bloom defensive line coach

Ben Bloom will reportedly remain on the Browns’ coaching staff after the arrival of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, but he will have a new job title.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Bloom will be the team’s defensive line coach. He was their run game coordinator the last two seasons and will replace Chris Kiffin, who left to take a job on DeMeco Ryans’ staff in Houston.

Bloom had a stint with the Browns early in his career before moving to the Cowboys in 2011. He held a variety of positions while in Dallas and spent two years as their linebackers coach before leaving after the 2019 season.

The Browns hired Bloom as a senior defensive assistant and he’s now set to make another change in assignment for the 2023 season.