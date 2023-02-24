 Skip navigation
Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Browns to name Ben Bloom defensive line coach

  
Published February 24, 2023 02:29 AM
Ben Bloom will reportedly remain on the Browns’ coaching staff after the arrival of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, but he will have a new job title.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Bloom will be the team’s defensive line coach. He was their run game coordinator the last two seasons and will replace Chris Kiffin, who left to take a job on DeMeco Ryans’ staff in Houston.

Bloom had a stint with the Browns early in his career before moving to the Cowboys in 2011. He held a variety of positions while in Dallas and spent two years as their linebackers coach before leaving after the 2019 season.

The Browns hired Bloom as a senior defensive assistant and he’s now set to make another change in assignment for the 2023 season.