Report: Buccaneers to target Baker Mayfield in free agency

Baker Mayfield may be on his way back to the NFC South.

NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are expected to target Mayfield once they are allowed to begin negotiating with free agents from other teams on Monday. Mayfield opened last season as the starting quarterback in Carolina and ended the year as the starter for the Rams after being waived by the Panthers.

Kyle Trask is currently the only quarterback under contract in Tampa and head coach Todd Bowles has said that the 2021 second-round pick will compete to be the starter as the Bucs move into life without Tom Brady.

Mayfield would provide some experienced competition for Trask and the coming days should bring more of an idea if that’s how things will be shaping up in Tampa.