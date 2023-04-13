 Skip navigation
Report: Bucs agree to terms with Matt Feiler

  
Published April 13, 2023 12:14 PM
The Buccaneers have agreed to terms with free agent offensive lineman Matt Feiler on a one-year deal, Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports.

The Chargers recently cut Feiler after agreeing to terms with starting right tackle Trey Pipkins III on a new deal. Feiler was the Chargers’ starting left guard.

The move saved the Chargers $6.5 million, with a $2 million dead cap hit.

Feiler, 30, started 33 of a possible 34 games at left guard the past two seasons with the Chargers.

He spent four seasons in Pittsburgh, starting 40 games.

Feiler also has started at right tackle.