Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: 'Surreal' to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Bucs plan second interview with Dan Pitcher for OC

  
Published February 6, 2023 05:17 AM
February 2, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms offer ways the Buccaneers could move forward without Tom Brady, from trying to be competitive with Kyle Trask to making a move for the draft.

The Bengals reportedly signed their quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to a contract extension before the AFC Championship Game. But there’s still a chance Pitcher could leave the organization for a better opportunity.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Pitcher is set to have a second interview with the Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Pitcher met with the Bucs virtually before the Bengals played their final postseason game. Garafolo noted the rest of Tampa Bay’s candidates have met with the team in person, which Pitcher will do now.

Pitcher just wrapped up his third season as Cincinnati’s QBs coach. He’s has been in the organization since 2016, previously working in scouting for the Colts.

The Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich after their postseason loss to the Cowboys. Tampa Bay finished No. 15 in total yards, No. 25 in points scored, and last in all major rushing categories.

And with Tom Brady’s retirement, the offense will need a major overhaul.

The Bucs have also interviewed University of Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, and Saints QBs coach and passing game coordinator Ronald Curry.