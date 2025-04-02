 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content

Other PFT Content

Report: Bucs, Ravens plan to have joint practices this summer

  
Published April 2, 2025 04:03 PM

The Buccaneers and Ravens hooked up for an entertaining game last season and they are set to spend some more time together this summer.

JoeBucsFan.com reports that the Bucs and Ravens plan to hold joint practices together before squaring off in a preseason game in August. Per the report, the teams are awaiting final league approval of the preseason schedule before announcing those plans.

The practices and game would take place in Baltimore before the Bucs’ only road game of the exhibition schedule.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw five touchdowns and running back Derrick Henry ran 15 times for 169 yards in a 41-31 win over the Bucs on a Monday night in Tampa in Week Seven of the 2024 season.