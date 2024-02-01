Report: Bucs special teams coach Keith Armstrong is retiring

Buccaneers special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong is retiring, NFL Media reports.

Armstrong, 60, has coached in the NFL since 1994, spending the past five seasons in Tampa. He was with the team for Super Bowl LV.

Armstrong started his NFL coaching career with the Falcons as the safeties coach in 1994. He held that role for two seasons before being promoted to secondary coach in 1996. Following his first stint with the Falcons, Armstrong spent four seasons with the Bears (1997-2000).

He was the Dolphins’ special teams coach (2001-07) and then returned to the Falcons as their special teams coordinator (2008-18).

The Bucs already were remaking their offensive staff after offensive coordinator Dave Canales left to become the Panthers’ head coach and took receivers coach Brad Idzik with him as offensive coordinator.