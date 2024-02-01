Report: Bucs to interview Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen

The Buccaneers will interview Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for their offensive coordinator job, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Coen, 38, was the offensive coordinator for the Rams when the team claimed Baker Mayfield off waivers for the final five games of the 2022 season. Mayfield is scheduled to become a free agent after a Pro Bowl season in his first season in Tampa, but the Bucs hope to re-sign him.

The Bucs also will interview Rams passing game specialist Jake Peetz, who was with Coen on Sean McVay’s stuff during Mayfield’s brief stint in Los Angeles. The team already has interviewed Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who coached Mayfield in Cleveland.

The Bucs are replacing Dave Canales, who left to become the Panthers’ head coach.

Coen also drew interest from the Bears for their since-filled offensive coordinator job. He is in his second stint as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, having had the job in both 2021 and 2023.