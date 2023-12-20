Report: C.J. Stroud unlikely to play Sunday

The Texans are expected to play a second game without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud still is dealing with sensitivity to light and other common concussion symptoms, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports. Stroud is not medically cleared to return to practice yet, which makes it unlikely he will complete the steps necessary to clear concussion protocol before Sunday.

The Texans are preparing Case Keenum to make a second consecutive start in place of Stroud.

Keenum supplanted Davis Mills on the depth chart last week, with Davis serving as the backup.

The Texans signed Tim Boyle to the practice squad Tuesday, which was a sign that Stroud isn’t ready to return yet.

Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Stroud remained in concussion protocol, where the rookie landed after his head bounced off the turf on a hit from Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Williams was not fined for the hit.

Stroud remains the favorite to win offensive rookie of the year, having passed for 3,631 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has run for 143 yards and three touchdowns.