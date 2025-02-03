Report: Cardinals hire Cowboys assistant Cristian Garcia as inside LBs coach

The Cardinals have hired Cowboys assistant coach Cristian Garcia as their inside linebackers coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Garcia served as assistant defensive backs coach for the Cowboys last season.

He ended 2023 as the Commanders’ interim defensive backs coach after changes to Ron Rivera’s defensive staff. Garcia spent three seasons in Washington, first as a defensive coaching assistant and then as a quality control coach.

He began coaching in the NFL following a brief stint as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech.

The Cowboys continue to hire Brian Schottenheimer’s staff, but Garcia found a promotion elsewhere.