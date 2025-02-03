 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Report: Cardinals hire Cowboys assistant Cristian Garcia as inside LBs coach

  
Published February 3, 2025 03:22 PM

The Cardinals have hired Cowboys assistant coach Cristian Garcia as their inside linebackers coach, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Garcia served as assistant defensive backs coach for the Cowboys last season.

He ended 2023 as the Commanders’ interim defensive backs coach after changes to Ron Rivera’s defensive staff. Garcia spent three seasons in Washington, first as a defensive coaching assistant and then as a quality control coach.

He began coaching in the NFL following a brief stint as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech.

The Cowboys continue to hire Brian Schottenheimer’s staff, but Garcia found a promotion elsewhere.