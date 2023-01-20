 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Cardinals will interview Aaron Glenn on Saturday

  
Published January 20, 2023 02:26 PM
John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta said they expect Lamar Jackson to be back with the Ravens. Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss where both camps go from here.

The Cardinals will interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

The Cardinals are seeking a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury after replacing General Manager Steve Keim with Monti Ossenfort on Tuesday.

Arizona has completed an interview with former Colts head coach Frank Reich and have scheduled interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. It has requested interviews with Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, former Saints head coach Sean Payton and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Glenn met virtually with the Colts last weekend.

In the 2022 hiring cycle, Glenn interviewed with the Saints and Broncos.

Glenn has spent two seasons as the Lions defensive coordinator after two years as the Browns assistant defensive backs coach and five years as the Saints defensive backs coach.