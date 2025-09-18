Report: Chargers signing Rashad Weaver to their practice squad

The Chargers will be without Khalil Mack for at least the next four games, so they are reportedly moving to add some depth to the edges of their defense.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are signing Rashad Weaver to their practice squad after working him out this week. Mack is going on injured reserve after injuring his elbow in Monday night’s win over the Raiders.

Weaver signed with the Jets in the offseason and was placed on injured reserve before being released in August. He played in three games for the Texans last season and 33 games for the Titans over the previous three years.

Weaver has 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for his career.