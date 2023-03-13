Report: Commanders agree to terms with Cody Barton

The Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Cody Barton to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Barton played the past four seasons in Seattle after they made him a third-round selection in 2019 and signed him to a four-year, $3.62 million deal.

He started 11 of 17 games played last season after having started only five games his first three seasons. He made 136 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and six passes defensed in 2022 while seeing action on 859 defensive snaps and 269 on special teams.

In his four-year career, Barton has 231 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and eight pass breakups.