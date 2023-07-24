Report: Commanders agree to terms with Michael Badgley

The Commanders are signing veteran kicker Michael Badgley, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

He was a surprise cut by the Lions four days ago despite making 20 of 24 field goals and all 33 extra points in 12 games with the team last season. It didn’t take him long to find a new home.

Badgley will compete with incumbent Joey Slye for the job in Washington.

In his five seasons, Badgley has kicked every game in a season only once. He has played for the Chargers, Bears, Lions, Colts and Titans.

He is 94-of-115 on field goals and 155-of-160 on extra points in his career.