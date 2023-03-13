Report: Cowboys have contacted Bobby Wagner

The Cowboys have contacted soon-to-be free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

Wagner serves as his own agent.

Werder adds that a “Wagner decision [is] not imminent as both seek to determine his current value.”

The Cowboys showed interest in him a year ago, too, before the Rams signed Wagner to a five-year, $50 million deal. The Rams already announced they will release Wagner after one season but have allowed him to talk to other teams before they make his departure official.

He ranks 18th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said last week that his team has discussed a reunion with Wagner, who played 10 seasons in Seattle before the sides unceremoniously parted ways.

Wagner ranks as one of the best players in franchise history with eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro honors.

He showed no sign of regression last season in Los Angeles, earning second-team All-Pro. Wagner made 140 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups and 10 quarterback hits in 17 games.