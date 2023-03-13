 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cowboys have contacted Bobby Wagner

  
Published March 13, 2023 01:28 PM
nbc_csu_ramseytrade_230313
March 13, 2023 01:50 PM
Chris Simms thinks Jalen Ramsey has lost a step from his prime but still argues that the corner was a great value for Miami at a reported cost of a third-round pick to the Rams.

The Cowboys have contacted soon-to-be free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

Wagner serves as his own agent.

Werder adds that a “Wagner decision [is] not imminent as both seek to determine his current value.”

The Cowboys showed interest in him a year ago, too, before the Rams signed Wagner to a five-year, $50 million deal. The Rams already announced they will release Wagner after one season but have allowed him to talk to other teams before they make his departure official.

He ranks 18th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents .

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said last week that his team has discussed a reunion with Wagner, who played 10 seasons in Seattle before the sides unceremoniously parted ways.

Wagner ranks as one of the best players in franchise history with eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro honors.

He showed no sign of regression last season in Los Angeles, earning second-team All-Pro. Wagner made 140 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups and 10 quarterback hits in 17 games.