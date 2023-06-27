 Skip navigation
Report: Dalvin Cook weighing multiple offers

  
Published June 27, 2023 04:06 PM

Dalvin Cook hit the market 18 days ago. He remains unsigned.

But he remains unsigned of his own choosing apparently.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media told Rich Eisen that Cook has “multiple offers ” with around a half-dozen teams having expressed interest. Pelissero mentioned the Jets, Broncos, Patriots and Dolphins as possible landing spots.

Cook said last week that he is willing to be patient, with no timetable for a decision on his next team. Besides getting paid and going to a team that’s going to “ground and pound” with him as a “three-down back,” Cook wants to play for a contender.

“I’m looking for somebody that’s ready to go win ,” Cook told Adam Schefter. “I can be the piece to go help somebody to turn the page of go win and turn the franchise to go get a Lombardi Trophy. That’s all I want. I want to hold that trophy up, kiss it one time. That’s all I’m looking for right now.”

Pelissero expects somebody to sign Cook to a “significant” contract. The four-time Pro Bowler was due to make $11 million in base salary in 2023 and count $14.1 million against the Vikings’ cap.

Cook, 27, has four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, rushing for 5,024 yards the past four years with 43 touchdowns.

He underwent shoulder surgery Feb. 14 in hopes of ending chronic separations.