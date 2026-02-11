 Skip navigation
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers' decision
NFC features 'more complete' teams than AFC
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers' decision
NFC features 'more complete' teams than AFC
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX

NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Sean McVay: Seahawks had "fortuitous bust" on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Report: Dan Skipper will join Lions’ coaching staff

  
Published February 11, 2026 02:56 PM

Dan Skipper’s days of helping the Lions as an offensive lineman are over, but he’s reportedly set to continue contributing to the team in another way.

Rachel Hopmeyer of CBS Detroit reports that Skipper will be joining the team’s coaching staff for the 2026 season. Skipper announced his retirement in January after playing 70 games for the Lions since joining the team in 2017.

After announcing his retirement, Skipper worked with offensive linemen and tight ends at this year’s East/West Shrine Game.

Skipper’s role is not known, but the team has lost assistant tight ends coach Sean Ryan to the Lions and assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver is set to become the team’s tight ends coach, so there are roles to fill on the staff in Detroit.