Report: Daniel Jones has a fracture in fibula, plans to keep playing

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones landed on the injury report last week with a fibula injury and it’s reportedly an injury he will continue to deal with for a while.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones has a fracture in his fibula. Jones plans to play against the Texans this week and to continue playing through the injury in the weeks to come.

The Colts listed Jones as limited in Wednesday’s practice, but will reportedly be listed as a full participant on Thursday. James Boyd of TheAthletic.com reports that Jones did not take all of the reps in the portion of practice open to the media, however, and that the quarterback did not “look as fluid or fast as normal” while going through drills.

Jones said on Wednesday that he does not know exactly when the injury occurred. He was 19-of-31 for 181 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday, but the Colts failed to pick up a first down on their final four possessions of a 23-20 overtime loss.