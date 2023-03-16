 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Darius Slay agrees to two-year extension to stay with Eagles

  
Published March 16, 2023 03:33 PM
nbc_pft_slaystays_20231603
March 16, 2023 08:44 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the strategy behind why reports originally surfaced about Darius Slay likely being cut, only for the news to shift toward the CB remaining with the Eagles.

A day ago, it appeared Darius Slay was on his way out. He even thought so, announcing his release Wednesday morning.

Today, he has a two-year, $42 million contract extension with the Eagles, NFL Media reports.

Slay wanted to stay, and the Eagles wanted him to stay, so the sides found a way to make it happen.

He was entering the final year of his contract with a base salary of $17 million and a cap hit of $26.1 million, which led to talks with the Eagles about a new deal to lower his cap number for 2023.

Slay, 32, earned his fifth career Pro Bowl in 2022 when he made 55 tackles, three interceptions and 14 passes defensed.

The Eagles also managed to re-sign cornerback James Bradberry, who agreed to a three-year, $38 million deal . Bradberry made second-team All-Pro.