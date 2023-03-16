Report: Darius Slay agrees to two-year extension to stay with Eagles

A day ago, it appeared Darius Slay was on his way out. He even thought so, announcing his release Wednesday morning.

Today, he has a two-year, $42 million contract extension with the Eagles, NFL Media reports.

Slay wanted to stay, and the Eagles wanted him to stay, so the sides found a way to make it happen.

He was entering the final year of his contract with a base salary of $17 million and a cap hit of $26.1 million, which led to talks with the Eagles about a new deal to lower his cap number for 2023.

Slay, 32, earned his fifth career Pro Bowl in 2022 when he made 55 tackles, three interceptions and 14 passes defensed.

The Eagles also managed to re-sign cornerback James Bradberry, who agreed to a three-year, $38 million deal . Bradberry made second-team All-Pro.