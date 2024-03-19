Report: DL Jonah Williams to sign with Vikings

Free agent defensive lineman Jonah Williams has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a one-year, $1.5 million deal with $350,000 guaranteed, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Williams, not to be confused with the offensive tackle by the same name who signed with the Cardinals last week, was in Minnesota on Monday.

Williams, 28, spent the past three seasons with the Rams.

The Vikings claimed him off waivers in 2021, but they cut him the next day with a failed physical.

Williams returned to the Rams and appeared in 33 games the past two seasons. He started 16 games last year and finished the season with 49 tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed.