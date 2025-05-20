Report: Dolphins have interest in Asante Samuel Jr.

Miami has reached out to another veteran cornerback.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins called to inquire about cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel is still recovering from neck surgery and has not received an offer from Miami. He also has not been in for a visit.

But according to Jackson, the Dolphins have made it known that they’re interested and want to remain in touch as Samuel continues his recovery. If a deal comes together between the two parties, it would likely happen in July.

Samuel also had a recent reported visit with the Saints.

A Chargers second-round pick in 2021, Samuel has recorded 37 passes defensed with six interceptions in his 50 career games. He was limited to four contests in 2024.

The Dolphins also have been in touch with free-agent corner Rasul Douglas as they continue to work on trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey.