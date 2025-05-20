 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpushv2_250520.jpg
When tush push became perceived as ‘problematic’
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250520.jpg
Vrabel doesn’t care about Patriots’ 2024 season
nbc_pft_derrickhenrycontract_250520.jpg
Henry ‘very grateful’ for Ravens organization

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpushv2_250520.jpg
When tush push became perceived as ‘problematic’
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250520.jpg
Vrabel doesn’t care about Patriots’ 2024 season
nbc_pft_derrickhenrycontract_250520.jpg
Henry ‘very grateful’ for Ravens organization

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Dolphins have interest in Asante Samuel Jr.

  
Published May 20, 2025 12:32 PM

Miami has reached out to another veteran cornerback.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins called to inquire about cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel is still recovering from neck surgery and has not received an offer from Miami. He also has not been in for a visit.

But according to Jackson, the Dolphins have made it known that they’re interested and want to remain in touch as Samuel continues his recovery. If a deal comes together between the two parties, it would likely happen in July.

Samuel also had a recent reported visit with the Saints.

A Chargers second-round pick in 2021, Samuel has recorded 37 passes defensed with six interceptions in his 50 career games. He was limited to four contests in 2024.

The Dolphins also have been in touch with free-agent corner Rasul Douglas as they continue to work on trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey.