Report: Dolphins open to trading Cedrick Wilson

  
Published April 2, 2023 11:37 AM
The Dolphins have added a couple of receivers to the depth chart this offseason and a report indicates that they could also part ways with one before getting back on the field.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team is open to trading wide receiver Cedrick Wilson. Wilson signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins as a free agent last year and is set to make a base salary of $7 million this season.

A pre-June 1 trade would clear $6 million in cap space for Miami and a trade after June 1 would add another $1 million in savings. Cutting Wilson would not bring the same cap relief and Jackson adds that the Dolphins are OK holding onto Wilson if no trade presents itself.

Wilson caught 12 passes for 136 yards last season. He had 45 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2021.

Braxton Berrios and Freddie Swaim have joined Wilson, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Erik Ezukanma, and River Cracraft in the receiver group in Miami.