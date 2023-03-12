 Skip navigation
Report: Dolphins, Rams discussing Jalen Ramsey trade

  
Published March 12, 2023 10:00 AM
The Rams are expected to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the near future and one potential destination is reportedly in the AFC East.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the Dolphins are in “deep discussions ” with the Rams about a trade that would send Ramsey to Miami. Nothing has been finalized at this time, but Anderson adds that there’s a “high likelihood” that a deal comes together.

Ramsey has been active on Twitter Sunday and his posts suggest something that’s making him very happy is coming together.

If the Dolphins land Ramsey, new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio would have an enviable pair of cornerbacks with Xavien Howard already on hand in Miami.

Ramsey has three years left on his current deal, but may be in the market for a new contract as part of a deal to a new team. That will be something to watch when and if a deal with the Dolphins is completed in the coming days.