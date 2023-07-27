 Skip navigation
Report: Donovan Wilson out 4-6 weeks with calf strain

  
Published July 26, 2023 09:43 PM

Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson was carted off during Wednesday’s first training camp practice. He underwent X-rays and an MRI afterward.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Wilson was diagnosed with a right calf strain that could keep him out 4-6 weeks. The Cowboys, though, do expect Wilson to return in time for the season opener against the Giants on Sept. 10.

The Cowboys still have Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker at safety, but they re-signed Wilson in the offseason to keep the trio together.

Wilson, a former sixth-round draft pick, led the Cowboys with 101 tackles and added five sacks, an interception and a pair of forced fumbles while starting every game last season.

In four seasons, Wilson has 203 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three interceptions, six passes defensed and five forced fumbles.