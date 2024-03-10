Report: Giants re-sign LS Casey Kreiter

The Giants re-signed long snapper Casey Kreiter on Sunday, Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post reports.

Kreiter has spent the past four seasons as the Giants’ long snapper, having replaced Zak DeOssie. DeOssie retired following the 2019 season after 13 years holding down the position.

Kreiter, 33, remains for a fifth season, working under a new special teams coordinator, Michael Ghobrial.

He spent his first four seasons with the Broncos, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2018.

Kreiter is the first of the Giants’ 30 free agents to re-sign this offseason. He has signed nine consecutive one-year contracts.