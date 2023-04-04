 Skip navigation
Report: Hendon Hooker will visit Packers, Titans this week

  
Published April 4, 2023 05:19 PM
Chris Simms explains why he doesn't necessarily agree with Kurt Warner's recent assessment of Hendon Hooker and the need to consider offensive nuances, and why he'd draft Hooker ahead of Anthony Richardson.

University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is a popular pre-draft, top-30 visitor.

He met with the Saints on Tuesday and has a visit scheduled with the Commanders.

He also will visit the Packers and Titans this week, Matt Miller of ESPN reports.

The Titans have Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis on the roster. Tannehill is entering the final year of his contract, and Willis, a third-round pick in 2022, did not perform well last season in limited playing time.

Jordan Love will become the Packers’ starting quarterback as soon as they complete the trade of Aaron Rodgers. Danny Etling, who has not thrown a pass since entering the league in 2018, is the only other quarterback on Green Bay’s roster.

Hooker threw for 6,080 yards and 58 touchdowns with five interceptions the past two seasons. He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting, with his season ending prematurely to an ACL injury.

He took a few warmup tosses last week at Tennessee’s Pro Day.