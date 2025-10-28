Report: Isiah Pacheco week-to-week with MCL sprain

With the trade deadline approaching, the Chiefs may need to bring in some depth at running back.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Pacheco suffered an MCL sprain during Monday night’s victory over the Commanders and is considered week-to-week.

Pacheco went off the field with a limp during the fourth quarter after sustaining a hard hit to his leg. He finished Monday’s win with 12 carries for 58 yards.

In eight games this year, Pacheco has rushed for 329 yards with one touchdown, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He also has 11 catches for 43 yards with one TD.

Pacheco missed much of the 2024 regular season with a leg fracture.

The Chiefs also have Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, and Brashard Smith currently on their roster at running back. Hunt is tied with Patrick Mahomes for the team lead with four rushing touchdowns while Hunt also leads the team with 23 first downs via rush.