Isiah Pacheco will miss 6-8 weeks, expects to return this season

The injury Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco suffered on Sunday is a serious one, but not season-ending.

Pacheco will miss 6-8 weeks, according to multiple reports. Pacheco will go on injured reserve but does expect to play again this year.

That’s reasonably good news considering that Pacheco reportedly suffered a fractured fibula, which can sideline players for multiple months.

The Chiefs will need to bring in another running back and hope that the two currently on the roster, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele, can handle an additional workload. Coming on the heels of the news that wide receiver Hollywood Brown will miss the entire season, it’s another blow to the Chiefs’ offense — even if they know that as long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy, they’re going to be able to put points on the board.