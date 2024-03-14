Report: Jaguars finalizing deal with Arik Armstead

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead is on his way to finding a new home.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are closing in on a deal that will bring Armstead to Jacksonville. The 49ers released Armstead after he declined to take a pay cut this month.

Jaguars General Manager Trent Baalke had the same role with the 49ers when Armstead was drafted in 2015, so it will be a reunion for the two of them with the AFC South club.

Armstead missed five games while dealing with injuries in 2023 and said after the Super Bowl that he would have surgery on a torn meniscus in his knee. He had 27 tackles and five sacks in the regular season and added 11 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery during the team’s playoff run.