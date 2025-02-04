Report: Jaguars request to interview Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown

The Jaguars have requested permission to interview Giants assistant General Manager Brandon Brown, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

The Jaguars are seeking a new General Manager to replace Trent Baalke.

Brown interviewed for the Raiders’ G.M. job this year and for the Chargers and Panthers’ jobs last year.

He just completed his third season with the Giants, and he spent five years with the Eagles as assistant director of pro scouting (2017-18), director of pro scouting (2019-20) and director of player personnel (2021).

Brown also worked in the scouting department of the Jets (2012) and the Colts (2015-16).

The Jaguars also have requested an interview with Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg for the vacancy.