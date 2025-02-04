 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick's 'choice'
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Report: Jaguars request to interview Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown

  
Published February 3, 2025 07:41 PM

The Jaguars have requested permission to interview Giants assistant General Manager Brandon Brown, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

The Jaguars are seeking a new General Manager to replace Trent Baalke.

Brown interviewed for the Raiders’ G.M. job this year and for the Chargers and Panthers’ jobs last year.

He just completed his third season with the Giants, and he spent five years with the Eagles as assistant director of pro scouting (2017-18), director of pro scouting (2019-20) and director of player personnel (2021).

Brown also worked in the scouting department of the Jets (2012) and the Colts (2015-16).

The Jaguars also have requested an interview with Buccaneers assistant G.M. Mike Greenberg for the vacancy.