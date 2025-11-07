Report: Jaguars will play in Orlando in 2027

The Jaguars’ $2 billion stadium renovation requires the team to find a different home stadium for the 2027 season. And that home has been selected.

Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel reports that the Jaguars will, subject to league approval, play their home games that season in Orlando.

While it’s viewed as a formality, the team would like the league to get it done.

“As far as the league is concerned, I don’t know that they put as much of a priority on this as we would like them to,” team president Mark Lamping told Bianchi. “We wish the time frame would be earlier, but that’s because our fans want to know and the people in Orlando want to know.”

The other viable alternative was the University of Florida’s stadium in Gainesville. Per Bianchi, the school has already been told that it’s out of the running.

Camping World Stadium in Orlando recently has undergone a $400 million renovation. It seems to be a no-brainer at this point.

Unless, of course, the league decides to try to nudge the Jaguars to become a pilot project for a European team and spend the full season in London. While that hasn’t emerged as a true option, it would be the only real explanation for a delay at this point.