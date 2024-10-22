 Skip navigation
Report: Jameson Williams faces two-game suspension for violation of PED policy

  
Published October 21, 2024 10:49 PM

The Lions could soon be without one of their most potent weapons on offense, for a couple of weeks.

Eric Woodyard of ESPN reports that receiver Jameson Williams is facing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s PED policy.

It’s unclear whether the suspension is final. When it is, the NFL announces it.

Williams was suspended six games last year under the NFL’s gambling policy.

The Lions host the Titans this week, before facing the Packers at Lambeau Field.