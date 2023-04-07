 Skip navigation
Report: Jeffery Simmons agrees to four-year contract extension

  
Published April 7, 2023 11:20 AM
Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons recently expressed confidence he would remain with the team long term. He was right.

The sides have agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.

Simmons was headed into the final year of his rookie contract, scheduled to make $10.753 million on the fifth-year option.

Simmons, a first-round choice in 2019, has become one of the league’s top interior defensive linemen. He made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons. He also has earned second-team All-Pro honors twice.

He has totaled 189 tackles, 21 sacks, 46 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and 19 passes defensed in his four-year career.