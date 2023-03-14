 Skip navigation
Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Jets have Randall Cobb “on their radar” as free agent target

  
Published March 14, 2023 07:42 AM
With signs pointing to Aaron Rodgers joining the Jets, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it’s imperative for the deal to happen before the start of the new league year and which team is in control.

While nothing has been confirmed, all signs currently point toward Aaron Rodgers soon getting traded to the Jets.

That’s backed up by New York targeting receiver Allen Lazard, who shares a solid connection with Rodgers.

Now there’s reporting that another one of Rodgers’ favorite targets could be on the way to join Rodgers with the Jets.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets have Randall Cobb “on their radar” for the coming days of free agency.

Cobb rejoined the Packers in 2021 after spending a season with Dallas and a season with Houston. Famously, Rodgers encouraged the Packers to bring Cobb back.

The receiver caught 28 passes for 375 yards with five touchdowns in 2021. Cobb caught 34 passes for 417 yards with one TD in 13 games last season.

Cobb, who turns 33 in August, has spent a total of 10 seasons with Rodgers starting in 2011.