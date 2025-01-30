Report: Jets to hire Chris Banjo as their special teams coordinator

The Jets are hiring Chris Banjo as their special teams coordinator, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Banjo was the Broncos’ assistant special teams coach the past two years. He spent the previous decade playing defensive back and special teams for the Packers, Saints, and Cardinals.

He also interviewed for the special teams coordinator jobs of the Cowboys and 49ers. The Cowboys hired former 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen for their special teams job, and the 49ers filled theirs with former Jets special teams coach Brant Boyer.

The Jets hired Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator Wednesday. That leaves only their offensive coordinator position left to be filled, and Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand is the favorite for that job.