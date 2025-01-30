 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_superbowllixstorylinesv2_250130.jpg
PFT Draft: Super Bowl LIX top storylines
nbc_pft_sbinjury_250130.jpg
Unpacking injury reports for Chiefs, Eagles
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250130.jpg
Cowboys need to pay Parsons to get fans excited

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jets to hire Chris Banjo as their special teams coordinator

  
Published January 29, 2025 07:06 PM

The Jets are hiring Chris Banjo as their special teams coordinator, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Banjo was the Broncos’ assistant special teams coach the past two years. He spent the previous decade playing defensive back and special teams for the Packers, Saints, and Cardinals.

He also interviewed for the special teams coordinator jobs of the Cowboys and 49ers. The Cowboys hired former 49ers defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen for their special teams job, and the 49ers filled theirs with former Jets special teams coach Brant Boyer.

The Jets hired Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator Wednesday. That leaves only their offensive coordinator position left to be filled, and Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand is the favorite for that job.