Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Report: Jets to hire Todd Downing as passing game coordinator

  
Published February 13, 2023 06:15 AM
February 13, 2023 09:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how the field conditions dramatically impacted the quality of play during Super Bowl LVII and why the NFL needs to take action to prevent this moving forward.

The Jets are bringing in another offensive assistant.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York is hiring former Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing as passing game coordinator.

Downing was fired last month after the Titans finished No. 28 in points and No. 30 in yards this season. He was promoted from tight ends coach in 2021 after Arthur Smith departed the organization to become the Falcons head coach.

Downing also was arrested for DUI in November and served jail time in the last month as a result. The league has not yet announced any discipline for the Titans or Downing for a violation of the personal conduct policy.

After parting ways with former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in January, the Jets have now added former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator and Downing to lead their offensive staff.