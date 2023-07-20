Report: Jets trading Denzel Mims to Lions

The Jets did not waive receiver Denzel Mims, because they traded him instead, Connor Hughes of SNY reports.

The Lions sent a conditional sixth-rounder for the Jets seventh-rounder in 2025, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

It comes a year after Mims requested a trade.

The Jets made Mims a second-round selection in 2020, but he totaled only 42 catches for 676 yards while failing to score a touchdown in three seasons. The Jets informed Mims this week that they were cutting him if they couldn’t trade him.

Mims could help fill in for the Lions at the start of the season as Jameson Williams serves his six-game suspension. The Lions also have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones and Kalif Raymond, among others, in their receivers room.

Mims becomes the second receiver the Jets have parted with this offseason after sending Elijah Moore to the Browns. Moore was a 2021 second-round pick. They signed Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, both of whom played with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, as well as Mecole Hardman.