Report: Jim Leonhard to be Broncos defensive backs coach

The Broncos would like to get to where the Chiefs and 49ers are this Sunday at some point and Jim Leonhard will reportedly be part of that effort.

ESPN reports that Leonhard will be the defensive backs coach on Sean Payton’s staff in 2024.

Leonhard was the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin from 2017-2022 and he closed out his run with the Badgers as the team’s interim head coach. He worked as a defensive analyst for Illinois during the 2023 season.

Leonhard spent a decade in the NFL as a safety before going into coaching. He spent the majority of his time with the Bills and the Jets, but did have a brief stint playing for the team he will rejoin as a coach.