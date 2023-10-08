Report: Khalil Herbert to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury

The Bears got their first win of the season on Thursday night, but they reportedly lost a starter on offense for a while.

Running back Khalil Herbert suffered an ankle injury in the win over Washington and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will miss multiple weeks while he recovers.

Herbert ran nine times for 27 yards and caught three passes for 37 yards on Thursday. He has 51 carries for 272 yards and 10 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Rochon Johnson and Travis Homer are also dealing with injuries, which leaves D’Onta Foreman as the only healthy back in Chicago at the moment.