Report: K’Waun Williams to undergo foot surgery Monday

Broncos cornerback K’Waun Williams underwent surgery on his left ankle on Aug. 28. He has spent the season on injured reserve, and it appears his season will end there.

Williams will undergo surgery on his foot on Monday in North Carolina, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who operated on Williams in August, again will perform the surgery.

The rehab is three months, according to Klis.

Williams, 31, signed with the Broncos as a free agent last season to be the nickel cornerback. He played in 14 games and had 44 tackles, a sack, an interception and seven passes defensed.